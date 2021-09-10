Man charged with firearms offence after bomb squad called
Published
A man has been charged with a firearms offence by counter terrorism officers after bomb disposal experts were called to a house in Basingstoke.
Army bomb disposal officers spent Thursday afternoon at the property in Penny Black Lane, in Rooksdown, where surrounding homes were evacuated.
Simon Tustain, 25, has been charged with possession of a firearm without a certificate.
He is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court.
