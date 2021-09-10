Covid: Isle of Wight Festival goers urged to 'look after each other'
- Published
Isle of Wight Festival goers are being urged to "look after each other" by the island's health boss.
The festival was cancelled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but is going ahead this year from 16 to 19 September.
Island public health boss Simon Bryant asked people not to attend if they have symptoms and for ticket holders to take regular tests on site.
The advice comes as the island faces more than 2,000 new Covid cases.
The increase in cases was recorded over the six-week summer holiday period, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Mr Bryant is now asking people to help minimise further spread of Covid-19 and reduce the impact on the island's NHS.
Mr Bryant insisted organisers have "taken considerable advice" from public health and "robust" safety measures are in place.
He added: "A festival is a community and now more than ever we must look after ourselves and each other."
Mr Bryant's advice included asking ticket holders to bring lateral flow tests, consider wearing a face covering in crowded or enclosed spaces, and using hand sanitiser.
He also confirmed people would have to prove their Covid-19 status either by being vaccinated or through a negative test and stressed the importance of continuing to test when home.
Liam Gallagher, Snow Patrol and Duran Duran are among the headline acts for the rescheduled festival at Seaclose Park in Newport.
