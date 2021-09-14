Snowdon: Man crawls for seven hours to reach summit
A man has crawled on his hands and knees to reach the top of Mount Snowdon in Wales.
Paul Smith, from Portsmouth, took on the challenge to raise money for the charity Brain Tumour Research.
The 62-year-old Royal Navy veteran uses a wheelchair after he suffered brain and spinal injuries in a car crash 30 years ago.
It took him more than seven hours to climb 1,085 m (3,560 ft) and reach the summit on Monday.
So far, he has raised more than £6,300 for the charity.
Mr Smith said it was an "emotional" experience, completing the challenge on behalf of friends and loved ones who have died from cancer.
He added: "My brain stopped sending signals to my legs on about eight occasions...
"So I was dragging my legs behind me and on my elbows for parts of it."
The challenge saw Mr Smith cover roughly eight miles, two of which he completed in his wheelchair, but once he was at the base of the rock face he crawled the whole way up.
He said: "I think we inspired a lot of people and that was pleasing, but most of all I hope it helps Brain Tumour Research and families in the future."
