New Forest animal deaths: Motorists targeted in speed crackdown
Motorists were clocked at speeds as high as 71mph during a police crackdown on speeding in the New Forest.
Police, community groups and Forestry England staff carried out a number of speed check patrols on Wednesday.
It comes amid calls for average speed cameras to reduce the number of livestock killed on roads in the national park.
Hampshire's police and crime commissioner said "all options" would be considered.
Hampshire Police said seven fixed penalty notices had been issued, one driver was reported for summons after being clocked at 71mph on a 40mph road and other drivers were "advised and educated" about their speed.
During one hour, 39 motorists were caught exceeding the 40mph limit on B2078 Roger Penny Way, with the top speed being 55mph.
Currently educating and enforcing the 40mph speed limit in the New Forest today due to the continued high number of animal casualties across the forest. 40mph is the limit not the target. #21510 #9942 pic.twitter.com/iUZW91BdWC— HantsPolRural (@HantsPolRural) September 15, 2021
A petition, set up by Sarah Weston after one of her ponies was killed on the same road, which calls for average speed cameras to be installed has reached 57,000 signatures.
Data published by the National Park Authority shows overall animal road deaths are at a 30-year low, despite more animals grazing in the forest.
Fifty animals died on the roads in 2020.
Hampshire Constabulary previously said there was "no policing justification" or funding available to install number plate recognition technology.
Police and crime commissioner Donna Jones said she was in discussions with New Forest authorities over the issue.
"Any solution will need the cooperation of the Highways Authority and New Forest District Council so it is important that all agencies work together to explore all feasible options in order to determine the right way forward," she said.
New Forest District Council is due to debate the issue next month.
The New Forest is one of the largest remaining areas of unenclosed land where commoners' cattle, ponies and donkeys roam throughout the open heath.
