Parents crowdfund for wheelchairs amid NHS delays
Parents of children with mobility issues are being forced to pay privately for wheelchairs because of long waits for NHS-led services.
Some families in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight have crowdfunded thousands of pounds for vital equipment.
NHS Hampshire, Southampton and Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group blamed Covid-related shipping delays.
But affected families say they are waiting too long for appointments for assessments and fittings.
NHS England's target for chairs to be fitted is 18 weeks but it says 30% face a delay of more than six months and 15% wait more than a year.
Nicola Montague from Fareham has so far bought two chairs for her six-year-old son, Finlay, each funded through public appeals.
She said: "He had a previous wheelchair that didn't fit him properly. We had to wait another year for one and he was sat all crooked.
"The only time he used it was for transport for school because he would have ended up with spinal damage."
Ms Montague said more staff and funding were needed and families should be permitted to self-refer for appointments, rather than wait for referrals from occupational therapists and physiotherapists.
Natasha Lambert's family, from Cowes, also went private for two of her wheelchairs. Her current chair is four years old and falling apart.
Her mother, Amanda, said: "Without good provision and the correct seating, it can cause other problems so getting the right wheelchair is imperative."
NHS Hampshire, Southampton and Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group said: "The supply of wheelchairs has been affected by a number of factors including Covid pressures on international shipping.
"This is difficult and upsetting for patients so we are doing everything we can to rectify the problem by providing support to patients and ensuring more staff have been recruited to speed up fittings and assessments."
