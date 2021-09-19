Isle of Wight Festival: Courtney Cox among stars spotted in photos
- Published
Friends actress Courtney Cox was among a host of star names pictured enjoying this year's Isle of Wight Festival.
Cox, who played Monica Geller in the hit sitcom, attended the event with partner Johnny McDaid, whose band Snow Patrol headlined on Saturday night.
Earlier in the day, former Boyzone singer Ronan Keating surprised fans in a karaoke tent with an impromptu set.
The Script, Supergrass, Razorlight, All Saints and David Guetta are among some of the star acts to have performed.
Liam Gallagher kept crowds entertained by singing a string of hits from his former band Oasis, including Live Forever, before later reporting that he had been hurt falling from a helicopter.
The four-day event in Newport, which was cancelled last year due to Covid, will finish with Sunday night headliners Duran Duran.
