Isle of Wight Festival: Courtney Cox among stars spotted in photos

Published
image source, PA Media
image captionFriends actress Courtney Cox was spotted speaking to fans at the music extravaganza in Newport

Friends actress Courtney Cox was among a host of star names pictured enjoying this year's Isle of Wight Festival.

Cox, who played Monica Geller in the hit sitcom, attended the event with partner Johnny McDaid, whose band Snow Patrol headlined on Saturday night.

Earlier in the day, former Boyzone singer Ronan Keating surprised fans in a karaoke tent with an impromptu set.

The Script, Supergrass, Razorlight, All Saints and David Guetta are among some of the star acts to have performed.

Liam Gallagher kept crowds entertained by singing a string of hits from his former band Oasis, including Live Forever, before later reporting that he had been hurt falling from a helicopter.

The four-day event in Newport, which was cancelled last year due to Covid, will finish with Sunday night headliners Duran Duran.

image source, Getty Images
image captionRonan Keating surprised fans by singing Life is a Rollercoaster at the Kiwi Camp
image source, Getty Images
image captionLiam Gallagher performed Oasis hits including Live Forever, before later reportedly being hurt falling from a helicopter
image source, Getty Images
image captionFrench DJ David Guetta was also performing at the event in Newport
image source, Getty Images
image captionRevellers were able to enjoy the festival for the first time since 2019
image source, Getty Images
image captionMurder on the Dancefloor songstress Sophie Ellis-Bextor appeared to enjoy being back on stage
image source, Getty Images
image captionAll Saints sang hits including Never Ever during their appearance
image source, Getty Images
image captionGary Lightbody from Snow Patrol sang some his band's biggest hits
image source, Getty Images
image captionThe festival started on Thursday and is set to end on Sunday night

