Portsmouth GP admits embezzling £1.1m from care group
- Published
A GP has admitted embezzling £1.1m from a care group he was a director of.
Dr Rumi Chhapia, 45, pleaded guilty to one count of fraud by abuse of position at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court.
Chhapia, of Lennox Road South, Southsea, was a director of Portsmouth Primary Care Alliance (PPCA) when he moved money from its account to his, between 20 August to 30 September 2020.
He will be sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on 22 October.
Prosecutor Lucy Linington said Chhapia had repaid £233,000 but added almost £904,000 was still outstanding after the "significant" fraud.
The PPCA is a collection of GP practices working together in and around Portsmouth.
"At the time of this offence a director was signed off sick and therefore gave Dr Chhapia the freedom and the permission, at that stage, to have access to the business accounts of the PPCA," Ms Linington added.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.