Memorial honouring Aldershot's Gurkha history unveiled
- Published
A life-sized statue honouring a town's long history and friendship with the Gurkhas has been unveiled.
The bronze, in Princes Gardens in Aldershot, depicts Kulbir Thapa Magar carrying a wounded soldier from the Leicestershire regiment off the battlefield during World War One.
He became the first Nepalese Gurkha recipient of the Victoria Cross.
On Saturday, wreaths were laid at the foot of the statue to commemorate the service and sacrifice of Gurkhas.
The ceremony also included prayers of dedication.
Greater Rushmoor Nepali Community commissioned the memorial.
It highlights a bond between Nepal and the UK dating back more than two centuries.
Major Khim Gauchan, of the Gurkha Memorial Trust project team, said: "We have served together for more than 200 years, be it during war or peace.
"We are together, we are comrades."
Miaya Dangol KC, who sits on the Greater Rushmoor Nepali Community committee, said the statue was funded entirely by private donations.
"People actually dipped into their pockets, they said 'This is a cause we want to contribute to'," she explained.
Retired Gurkha captain and project manager of the Gurkha Memorial Trust, Gary Ghale, agreed.
Speaking at the unveiling, he told the BBC: "I think the community feel very proud to see that most of the donors are actually Gurkha veterans and their families."
The statue has been created by Hampshire-based sculptor Amy Goodman.
"I have to say, I got quite emotional and choked up - a few tears were shed because it's quite an overwhelming moment," she said after the ceremony.
The statue will stand opposite the Airborne Soldier sculpture, also created by Ms Goodman.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.