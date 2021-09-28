Man tried to snatch toddler from mother in Basingstoke, court told
A mother fought off a stranger as he tried to snatch her two-year-old daughter from her pushchair, a court heard.
Mohamed Jarboui, 52, denies trying to abduct the toddler near Eastrop Park in Basingstoke, Hampshire, on 4 February.
A jury at Winchester Crown Court was shown an interview with the girl's mother, who broke down in tears several times as she recounted events.
Mr Jarboui denies one count of attempting to abduct a child.
Prosecutor Edward Elton said the mother and daughter had visited the town centre before going to the park at about 16:00 GMT.
He said Mr Jarboui, a Libyan national of New Street, Basingstoke, walked towards them, knelt down and started making cooing noises to her daughter.
But the girl's mother, who can't be named for legal reasons, said he "completely ignored" her and tried to push the pushchair away with the girl in it.
In the video interview with police, the mother said: "I said 'what do you think you're doing?' He said 'come on.' I said 'no, I'm going home'."
He then left the pair before approaching them again and "grabbing" the toddler's right arm.
"He was jerking her and he was trying to pull her arms. At this point I can't remember where I hit him but I think I had a hand on the left-hand side of the pram. I just kept hitting him.
"I was sweating, I couldn't breathe, I felt sick to the stomach", the mother added.
The woman then called her husband before calling police, who talked to her as she returned home.
The trial continues.
