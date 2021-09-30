Family-run Fleet ironmongers closes after 112 years
A family-run ironmongers shop which has traded in a Hampshire town for 112 years is set to close.
WC Baker and Son Limited in Fleet, was started by Wyndham Baker in 1908 and has been run by three generations of the Baker family.
Current owner, Geoffrey Baker who has run the store since the 70s, said: "We have judged that now is the right time to bow out."
It will close for the last time on Thursday.
The family said saying goodbye to the customers was the hardest part.
"It feels traumatic - because we're so long established and we have so many customers who are long-standing friends.
"It is very heartening and at the same time quite distressing in a way because we're saying goodbye," Mr Baker said.
Sarah Threadgold, Mr Baker's daughter, said: "It's brought both us, the staff and customers to tears - it's been very overwhelming."
One customer, who has shopped at the store for over 50 years, said: "It's almost become a bit of a game, can you stump them - can you ask them for something they haven't got?"
Visiting the shop for the last time another said: "They stock most things and the advice they give you is second to none - it's the saddest day for me that it's closing."
The store in Fleet Road, has won many local awards including the Business of the Year three years running from 1987-89.
It also held the Fleet in Bloom shop frontage award for six successive years.
It is not yet known what will happen to the store after its closure.
