Man admits trying to snatch toddler from mother in Basingstoke
- Published
A man has admitted trying to snatch a toddler from her pram as she was being pushed by her mother.
Mohamed Jarboui, 52, accepted he tried to take the child after following the pair near Eastrop Park in Basingstoke, Hampshire, three days into his trial.
Winchester Crown Court heard the mother said it made her "skin crawl" to recall Jarboui's offending on 4 February.
Jarboui's barrister said the Libyan national now saw the error of his "culturally-inappropriate behaviour".
He was sentenced to 10 months in prison after he admitted one count of attempting to take a child from a person of lawful control.
The court heard on Tuesday that the mother and daughter had visited Basingstoke town centre before visiting the park at about 16:00 GMT.
Jarboui, of New Street, Basingstoke, walked towards the pair, knelt down at the buggy and made cooing noises to the girl.
'Dawned upon him slowly'
The girl's mother said Jarboui "completely ignored" her and tried to push the pram away.
He then left and returned before "grabbing" the toddler's right arm and continued to "jerk" at her as the mother hit him to get him to stop.
In a statement read out to the court, the mother said she has flashbacks of the day and now leaves her home with panic alarms.
Representing Jarboui, Rupert Hallowes said it had "dawned upon him slowly that his behaviour that day was inappropriate".
Mr Hallowes said a letter from the Libyan embassy explained that in North African culture it is "acceptable" to approach children and interact with them in ways that it is not in the UK.
Recorder Adam Feest QC said because of the time Jarboui had already served in custody and on bail, he would be released on Wednesday, but must still adhere to any conditions placed on him by the Probation Service.
