Overturned lorry shuts A34 at Bullington Cross in Hampshire
- Published
A lorry has overturned, closing a main route in Hampshire.
Police said the lorry, which also brought down a tree, ended up on its side on the A34 at Tufton in the early hours. The lorry driver was unhurt.
The road has been closed between the B4640 south of Newbury and the A303 at Bullington with traffic being diverted.
Highways England said work was under way to recover the lorry and it hoped to reopen the carriageway at about 15:00 BST.
Drivers have been urged to allow extra journey time, re-route or delay their journey.
Hampshire Constabulary said no arrests had been made.
