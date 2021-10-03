Severed finger's owner traced by police in Southampton
Police have traced the owner of a severed finger found outside a block of flats.
The finger was discovered near a parking area in Lower Bannister Street, Southampton, on Saturday morning.
Police had appealed for the man to come forward after he lost the finger while trying to climb a fence after getting trapped in a courtyard area.
Hampshire Constabulary said the man was receiving treatment at hospital in Salisbury after seeking assistance.
A force spokesman said he had wandered off following the incident, after being given a towel by a resident.
Earlier the force said it feared he may have lost a lot of blood.
But the spokesman said: "We are pleased to say that the man who lost part of his finger in Southampton has now been traced.
"The 28-year-old is receiving treatment at hospital in Salisbury for his injury after seeking medical assistance himself."
