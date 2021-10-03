BBC News

Severed finger's owner traced by police in Southampton

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption, The man lost his finger while trying to climb a fence near a parking area in Lower Bannister Street, Southampton

Police have traced the owner of a severed finger found outside a block of flats.

The finger was discovered near a parking area in Lower Bannister Street, Southampton, on Saturday morning.

Police had appealed for the man to come forward after he lost the finger while trying to climb a fence after getting trapped in a courtyard area.

Hampshire Constabulary said the man was receiving treatment at hospital in Salisbury after seeking assistance.

A force spokesman said he had wandered off following the incident, after being given a towel by a resident.

Earlier the force said it feared he may have lost a lot of blood.

But the spokesman said: "We are pleased to say that the man who lost part of his finger in Southampton has now been traced.

"The 28-year-old is receiving treatment at hospital in Salisbury for his injury after seeking medical assistance himself."

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.