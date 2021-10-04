Sophie Fairall: Funeral for girl who died from rare cancer
The funeral of a 10-year-old cancer patient, who fulfilled a bucket list including meeting TV chef Gordan Ramsay, has taken place.
Sophie Fairall, from Stubbington, Hampshire, died from a rare form of tissue cancer in September.
Hundreds of people clapped as Sophie's cortege travelled through balloon-filled streets in the town.
A service later took place at Holy Rood Church.
Before her death, Sophie also received messages of support from TV presenters Ant and Dec, and footballers Jack Grealish and Mason Mount.
The Fairall family drew up a bucket list with Sophie in June, when her cancer - rhabdomyosarcoma - returned and she decided not to have further chemotherapy.
She also appeared on ITV's This Morning show, spent a day working in a supermarket and campaigned for better conditions for children in hospital.
A crowdfunding campaign in her name has since raised more than £70,000 for Alice's Arc - a children's cancer charity which funds research into finding targeted and less harsh treatments for rhabdomyosarcoma.
During the service Sophie's casket was placed under a rainbow of balloons.
In a statement read out at the funeral, her parents said: "Sophie was a much-loved sister, cousin and granddaughter and niece.
"She was an integral part of the family."
Vicar Richard England, who officiated the service, said: "This story doesn't have the happy ending that we all hoped it would from day one, yet still the amount of good and the impact that Sophie's life and her family are going to have on the world is something really remarkable and incredible.
"It is something that can be celebrated even in the midst that we are still saying goodbye to Sophie."
