Two motorcyclists killed in A326 Totton van crash
- Published
Two motorcyclists have died following a crash with a van.
Their motorcycles were involved in a collision with a blue Mercedes Sprinter van on the A326 Marchwood Bypass in Totton, Hampshire at about 06:15 BST.
The men, who were riding a black Honda and a white Yamaha, aged 38 from Gosport and 49 from Southampton, died at the scene.
The road remains closed both ways between Staplewood Lane and the Dibden Roundabout.
The men's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers, police said.
#Marchwood - severe delays due to road closure between Staplewood Lane and Dibden Rbt- allow extra travel time. pic.twitter.com/J3CnXWdN3y— ROMANSE (@ROMANSE) October 6, 2021
The force has appealed for witnesses and motorists with dashcam footage to come forward.
A spokesman said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw what happened, or saw the three vehicles driving in the area prior to the collision.
"Any information you have, no matter how insignificant you feel it might be, could help aid our investigation."
Lengthy delays have built up in the area and police have warned motorists to seek alternative routes.
