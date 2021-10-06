BBC News

Man in hospital after bathroom heat gun explosion

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption, The explosion happened in School Road in Eling

A man has been taken to hospital after suffering burns in an explosion during renovation work in a bathroom.

A heat gun ignited newly-sprayed adhesive at the house in School Road in Eling, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said.

Three windows were blown out and a wall was damaged in the blast at 16:00 BST on Monday.

The man's injuries were not life-threatening, South Central Ambulance Service added.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.