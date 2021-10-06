Man in hospital after bathroom heat gun explosion
- Published
A man has been taken to hospital after suffering burns in an explosion during renovation work in a bathroom.
A heat gun ignited newly-sprayed adhesive at the house in School Road in Eling, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said.
Three windows were blown out and a wall was damaged in the blast at 16:00 BST on Monday.
The man's injuries were not life-threatening, South Central Ambulance Service added.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.