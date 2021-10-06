Andover crash: Bus driver fined after roof torn off in bridge strike
- Published
A double-decker bus driver has been fined £80 after he struck a low bridge, ripping off the roof.
The vehicle hit the bridge in Charlton Road, Andover, Hampshire, on 12 November 2019, leaving the roof on the road behind it. No-one was injured.
Andrew McAuley, 58, of Holmsley Close, Southampton, previously pleaded guilty at Aldershot Magistrates' Court to careless driving.
Five penalty points were added to his licence.
A witness, who did not want to be named, previously said she was walking with her 10-year-old daughter at about 09:45 GMT when she heard an "almighty bang" on the road behind her.
She said: "We jumped and turned around. The bus just kept going quite fast like nothing had happened. Things were falling off it."
The witness said the bus came to a stop about 150m (490ft) down the road.
Bus operator Wheelers Travel previously said the vehicle was out of service at the time.
In 2008, a double-decker bus had its top ripped off when it hit the same 3.5m (11ft 9in) bridge under the A343. Again, no-one was injured.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.