BBC News

Build to let apartment plan for Southampton Toys R Us site

Published
Image source, Packaged Living
Image caption, An artists impression of the proposed Maritime Gateway development

A multi-million pound scheme to redevelop a city's former Toys R Us site could see 600 rental apartments built.

The proposal for the build-to-rent flats on Western Esplanade, Southampton also features cafes, shops and an office block.

Developer, Packaged Living said the Maritime Gateway scheme could also include a hotel or serviced apartments.

An online consultation on the plans runs until 10 October.

A drop-in session for residents is being held on 8 October at MAST Studios in Above Bar Street between 13:00-16:00 BST.

Packaged Living said it expected to submit a planning application once it had reviewed feedback from the consultation.

If the scheme gets the go-ahead, work to redevelop the derelict site is expected to begin in the autumn or winter of 2022.

The site is part of the council's Mayflower Quarter, which involves a long-term redevelopment of land between Central Station and the Waterfront.

All 100 Toys R Us stores closed in the UK in 2018 after it fell into administration.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story