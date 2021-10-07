Build to let apartment plan for Southampton Toys R Us site
A multi-million pound scheme to redevelop a city's former Toys R Us site could see 600 rental apartments built.
The proposal for the build-to-rent flats on Western Esplanade, Southampton also features cafes, shops and an office block.
Developer, Packaged Living said the Maritime Gateway scheme could also include a hotel or serviced apartments.
An online consultation on the plans runs until 10 October.
A drop-in session for residents is being held on 8 October at MAST Studios in Above Bar Street between 13:00-16:00 BST.
Packaged Living said it expected to submit a planning application once it had reviewed feedback from the consultation.
If the scheme gets the go-ahead, work to redevelop the derelict site is expected to begin in the autumn or winter of 2022.
The site is part of the council's Mayflower Quarter, which involves a long-term redevelopment of land between Central Station and the Waterfront.
All 100 Toys R Us stores closed in the UK in 2018 after it fell into administration.
