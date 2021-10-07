John Carroll death: Man admits manslaughter of Tesco worker
A man has admitted manslaughter after killing a supermarket employee who died 12 days after being assaulted outside the Tesco where he worked.
Shane Donovan, 27, attacked 62-year-old John Carroll near Tesco Extra in Andover, Hampshire, on 29 July and left him with a fatal head injury.
Donovan pleaded guilty at Winchester Crown to manslaughter.
The defendant, of York Court, Andover, was remanded in custody. The case was adjourned until 4 November.
Judge Susan Evans QC told Donovan she wanted to view psychiatric reports before he was sentenced.
Mr Carroll's family previously described him as a "well-loved man to all those who knew him", and Tesco said he was a "much-loved colleague".
