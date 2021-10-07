BBC News

Portsmouth woman, 85, dies after being hit by van in Cosham

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption, The crash happened on Cosham High Street at about 12:00

An 85-year-old woman has died after being hit by a van in Portsmouth.

The woman, from Portsmouth, was walking on Cosham High Street when the crash involving a white Nissan happened at about 12:00 BST, Hampshire police said.

The van driver, a 61-year-old man from Cosham, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

Police said the woman's family were being supported by specialist officers, and appealed for witnesses to get in touch.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.