Maj Gen Matthew Holmes: Ex-head of Royal Marines took own life, inquest hears
- Published
The former head of the Royal Marines died as a result of hanging after "concerns" about his marriage and career, an inquest hearing was told.
Maj Gen Matthew Holmes, 54, who served in Northern Ireland, Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan, was Commandant General Royal Marines from 2019 until April.
He was found in a bedroom at his home in Winchester, Hampshire, on 2 October.
A hearing in Winchester was told police had attended an incident at his family home on 22 September.
Hampshire coroner Jason Pegg told an inquest hearing in Winchester: "It's suspected that Matthew Holmes had a number of concerns at the time of his death, including matters relating to his marriage and his service career."
Mr Pegg said he would be requesting details from the Royal Navy of Maj Gen Holmes' career, including his career management regarding his removal from the position of Commandant General Royal Marines and "his response to it".
Mr Pegg said that Maj Gen Holmes' body was formally identified by his wife, Lea.
The Funeral Service for the late Major General Matthew James Holmes CBE DSO will take place in Winchester Cathedral on Wednesday 13th October 2021 at 1415.— Royal Marines Charity (@theRMcharity) October 11, 2021
A memorial page has been created in his memory, which can be viewed at: https://t.co/0hN2sBhyXn pic.twitter.com/xO0Qh5IFqV
At the time of his death, tributes were paid by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.
Mr Wallace said Maj Gen Holmes "embodied the spirit of our armed forces" and had served "with distinction and rigour".
Maj Gen Holmes commanded 42 Commando Royal Marines from 2006 to 2008 and was appointed as a Companion of the Distinguished Service Order for his leadership on operations in Afghanistan in 2007.
The father-of-two was also awarded a CBE in 2019 and was a pallbearer at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral at Windsor Castle in April.
The funeral for Maj Gen Holmes is due to take place at Winchester Cathedral on Wednesday and a fundraising page in aid of The Royal Marines Charity and the RNLI in his memory has so far collected more than £3,600.
The inquest was adjourned until 10 February 2022.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.