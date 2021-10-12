New Forest animal deaths: Council backs average speed cameras
A council vote to support average speed cameras, in a bid to reduce animal deaths in the New Forest, has been welcomed by campaigners.
More than 60,000 people signed a petition calling for cameras to be installed in the national park.
New Forest District Council voted to support the measure.
The council, which has no traffic enforcement powers, said it would work with the police and other agencies to set up a feasibility study
Commoner Sarah Weston set up the online petition after her four-year-old pony, Juma, was killed on 7 August on the B3078 Roger Penny Way.
Speaking at a meeting of the district council on Monday, she said: "Our animals manage the forest and bring in millions of tourist pounds.
"They must not be seen as collateral damage in the management and enjoyment of the forest."
Councillor Ann Sevier said drivers were reaching "horrendous speeds".
"This is not a good look for the forest - we've got to do something," she added.
Totton councillor David Harrison questioned whether cameras were the best solution to the problem and said the "huge cost" would be better spent on enforcing lower speed limits.
Data published by the National Park Authority shows overall animal road deaths are at a 30-year low, despite more animals grazing in the forest.
Hampshire Constabulary previously said there was "no policing justification" or funding available for a number plate recognition system.
However, Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones said she was "pleased to support" a feasibility study.
"The New Forest is defined not only by the beautiful landscape but also by the animals that roam the area, and we should all work together to protect it," she added.
The New Forest Roads Awareness group said: "This is a huge day. We are now closer than we have ever been to getting, for a start, average speed cameras on one road."
The New Forest is one of the largest remaining areas of unenclosed land where commoners' cattle, ponies and donkeys roam throughout the open heath.
