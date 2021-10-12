Yarmouth murder inquiry launched over woman's death in hospital
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who fell seriously ill at an address and died in hospital the same day.
Police said they were called to Yarmouth High Street, Isle of Wight, on 22 September following concerns for the woman's welfare.
Detectives said the exact circumstances of the suspicious death were still unknown.
The man, who is aged in his 60s and was known to the woman, remains in custody.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.