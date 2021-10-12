Tribute to father-of-six after Totton motorbike crash
A father who died in a motorcycle crash has been described as a "selfless family man" to his six children and a "brilliant mate".
Craig Smart, 38, and Simon Ashworth, 49, were both killed in the crash with a van on the Marchwood Bypass in Totton, Hampshire, on Wednesday.
Officers are continuing to investigate the crash and appealed for witnesses.
In a statement, Mr Smart's family described him as a "truly great man" who would be "sorely missed".
They added that Mr Smart, from Gosport, "embodied a philosophy of living life to the fullest".
"Craig was a strong, devoted and selfless family man who always put the needs of others above his own.
"He was a loving husband, a supportive dad to his six kids, and a wonderful son and brother," the statement said.
