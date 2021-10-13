Isle of Wight murder suspect released on bail
A man, arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman on the Isle of Wight, has been bailed.
Police were called to Yarmouth High Street on 22 September after a woman was taken seriously ill. She died later in hospital.
Detectives said they were investigating the exact circumstances of the "suspicious" death.
The man, aged in his 60s and known to the woman, has been bailed until 8 November while enquiries continue.
