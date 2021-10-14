Gosport hospital deaths: Four fresh inquests open in Portsmouth
- Published
Four new inquests have opened into the deaths of patients at a hospital that is being investigated over the care of hundreds of patients.
The Hampshire coroner is investigating the deaths of Dulcie Middleton, 86, Horace Smith, 73, Eva Page, 88, and Clifford Houghton, 71, at Gosport War Memorial Hospital.
A previous inquiry found 456 patients died after being given opiates at the hospital between 1987 and 2001.
No charges have ever been brought.
The fresh inquests were granted at the request of the patients' families, Senior Coroner Chris Wilkinson told the hearing in Portsmouth.
He said the four deaths, originally determined as being from natural causes, were among those being examined by a fourth police investigation into the hospital.
The coroner adjourned the hearings pending the result of the police inquiry, Operation Magenta.
Previously, a report published by the Gosport Independent Review Panel (GIRP) found there was a "disregard for human life" of a large number of patients at the hospital from 1989 to 2000.
There was an "institutionalised regime" of prescribing and administering "dangerous" amounts of a medication not clinically justified, the report said.
It said Dr Jane Barton oversaw the practice of prescribing on the wards.
The new inquests are examining:
- Clifford Houghton, 71, who died after he was admitted to the hospital in February 1994 for a period of respite. The GIRP report concluded he was given opioids without appropriate clinical indication.
- Dulcie Middleton, 86, who died in September 2001, three months after she was admitted for rehabilitation following a stroke. Her family has said her treatment was "neglectful and inhumane".
- Eva Page, 88, who died in March 1998. The GIRP report concluded her death was a case of opioid usage without appropriate clinical indication.
- Horace Smith, 73, who died in April 1999 after his condition was said to be improving, although he was subsequently prescribed diamorphine.
Lawyers representing some of the families have called for more wide-ranging inquests before a judge and jury, similar to those that examined the events of the Hillsborough disaster.
They have also written to the attorney general asking for fresh inquests for Arthur Cunningham, Gladys Richards and Robert Wilson, claiming the original hearings were "flawed and ineffective".
