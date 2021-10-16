No Time to Die: James Bond's stunt car on show in Beaulieu
James Bond's Aston Martin, complete with rotating machine gun headlamps, has gone on show at the National Motor Museum.
The bullet-hole-damaged stunt replica is part of the Bond In Motion exhibit at the attraction in Beaulieu, in the New Forest, Hampshire.
It was used in a car chase scene in No Time to Die filmed in Matera in Italy.
The unmistakable DB5 sports car was first seen in cinemas in Goldfinger in 1964.
The stunt car was unveiled at the opening of the exhibition by Lord Montagu of Beaulieu and Chris Corbould, special effects supervisor on No Time To Die and 14 other Bond films.
Other vehicles on show include a badly damaged Land Rover Defender 110, and the "Stealthy Bird" submersible glider used by Bond to fly into Safin's base.
The exhibition also features a Triumph Scrambler 1200XE motorbike used in the Matera scene.
Ten cars were needed for the filming, with Aston Martin making eight versions used for stunts and two pristine vehicles for close up shots.
Mr Corbould said: "We looked at various options - do they purchase 10 cars? But the cost of each of those cars wasn't entertained - do we try to get people to rent them to us?
"Would you rent your car to do an action sequence in a James Bond film? Obviously not.
"So the decision was made to use two pristine cars for James Bond getting in and out, and Aston Martin then made eight others for us to use in various parts of the sequence with gadgets - and others were full stunt versions."
Lord Montague said: "A lot of people are talking about No Time to Die - it's a film that has so many cars in it and let's face it, after the characters, the cars are the most important characters in the film."
Daniel Craig's fifth and final film as James Bond has been praised by critics and notched up the highest opening weekend UK takings of any 007 movie.
