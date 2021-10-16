Alton stabbing: Man charged with murder of Bonnie Harwood
A man has been charged with murder after a woman was stabbed to death at her home.
The body of Bonnie Harwood, 47, was found at the house in Aldersey Fields in Alton, Hampshire, on Sunday.
Matthew Reynolds, of Pound Gate, Alton, has been charged with her murder. He has also been charged with a robbery at Holybourne Post Office on 7 October.
The 31-year-old remains in custody and will appear at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
Three other men arrested on suspicion of murder, two 46-year-old men, and a 51-year-old man, all from Alton, have been released from custody on police bail.
Paying tribute, Ms Harwood's family said their "hearts have been broken into a million pieces".
