Southampton teen charged with attempted murder after stabbing
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a shortened gun after a man was stabbed on a wooded path.
Police said an 18-year old man was stabbed in the torso on a path leading from Monks Way to Octavia Road in Southampton on Monday at 17:10 BST.
The boy, from Southampton, appeared before magistrates on Saturday.
Hampshire Constabulary said he was remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Crown Court on 22 October.
He has also been charged with two counts of possessing a firearm without a certificate and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.
