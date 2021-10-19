Southampton Airport runway extension legal challenges rejected
Opponents of a plan to extend an airport runway have been refused judicial review hearings, a council has said.
Eastleigh Borough Council approved plans in April to lengthen Southampton Airport's runway by 164m (538ft).
It said the High Court had rejected challenges from Bournemouth International Airport and a local protest group.
The applicants have seven days to appeal the court's decisions, it added.
Council leader Keith House said: "This is good news and supports the decision made by the council.
"We were confident that both the way in which the decision was taken and the arguments to justify it were lawful and sound."
Previously airport protestors said the authority had formally approved the plan despite an earlier agreement with the government to delay a decision.
The protestors claimed planning consent was issued before the government had chosen whether or not to call in the local decision and treat it as a nationally-important issue.
The council previously said it had kept Whitehall fully informed.
The airport has argued the longer runway is needed to facilitate fully-laden flights to tourist destinations in southern Europe.
Previously it said the legal challenges would delay the creation of 265 construction jobs as well as future benefits for the local economy.
Rigby Group, which owns Bournemouth Airport, said: "We are understandably disappointed with the decision and considering our options "
