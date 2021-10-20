Hampshire police officer pursued relationship with domestic abuse victim
A police officer committed gross misconduct for pursuing a sexual relationship with a victim of domestic abuse, a tribunal has found.
The disciplinary hearing ruled the Hampshire Constabulary officer committed five breaches of regulations through his "inappropriate contact".
They included accessing the force's computer system without a policing purpose.
The Portsmouth-based officer could now face dismissal.
The hearing will resume at the force headquarters in Eastleigh on Thursday to determine the sanction to be handed down to the officer, who was granted anonymity by the tribunal "in order to protect their welfare".
The panel heard the officer had sent the woman 51 messages in a single day.
It was also told that the texts, sometimes sent from his personal phone, would often include kisses, and at least once the officer called the woman "hun".
He was also found to have deleted messages to cover up the contact.
'Erode trust'
Giving the panel's judgement, legally qualified chair Sarah Gaunt said: "Due to the extent, timing, method of communication between officer A and female A, the officer not only failed to maintain an appropriate boundary, but did so in order to pursue a sexual and/or emotional relationship.
Victoria von Wachter, the lawyer who presented the allegations to the tribunal, said: "The officer was in a position of trust with a vulnerable victim.
"He concealed wrongdoing and continued with this behaviour even though he knew it was inappropriate.
"The officer's conduct has fallen well below the expected standard, this will erode the trust and confidence the communities have in Hampshire Constabulary."
Speaking in a pre-recorded interview played at the hearing, the woman described the officer "constantly messaging" her to make sure she was OK.
She added: "He said in [one] text 'when this is all over I will take you out for cocktails and cheer you up'.
"When you invite someone out for dinner and cocktails - that's a date, that's not a normal police thing to do."
She said she believed the officer had a "romantic interest" in her.
