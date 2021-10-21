Southampton-Isle of Wight Red Jet suspended over hull fracture
- Published
Catamaran passenger sailings between Southampton and West Cowes have been suspended after a fracture was discovered in the hull of a vessel.
Operator Red Funnel said RedJet 6 had been taken out of service after a "pinhole fracture" was identified.
Sister craft RedJet 7 is already out of action following a mid-Solent breakdown on Tuesday.
Passengers have been asked to use the vehicle ferries while repair work is carried out.
