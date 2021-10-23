Investigation continues into Portsmouth house explosion
Investigation work is continuing into the cause of an explosion and fire at a terraced house in Portsmouth.
Emergency services were called to Nelson Avenue before 14:00 BST on Friday.
A man and a woman were taken to hospital suffering from burns.
The fire was later extinguished but some neighbouring residents had to spent the night away from their homes over concerns about structural damage.
More than 30 fire fighters tackled the blaze, which sent a large plume of smoke across the area.
The rear of the property could be seen to be blackened by fire damage. Windows at the front were blown out and the wall at the rear collapsed.
Two people were taken to hospital in Southampton for treatment for burns.
Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service (HFRS) said the fire had not spread to adjoining buildings and had been extinguished.
The cause of the blaze is not yet known.
Police remained in the street overnight and residents said gas workers continued work digging up part of the street into the early hours of Saturday.
One resident, who did not want to be named, said the smell of smoke was still lingering in the air.
She described the house as a "wreck", adding it was possible to see through from the front door to the back garden. She said some neighbours' cars parked in the street also suffered damage.
