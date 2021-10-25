Lymington: Two charged with murder after man stabbed to death
Two men have been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death outside a Royal British Legion club.
Max Maguire, 23, from the Pennington area of the New Forest, died outside the club in Lymington, Hampshire.
Garon Jewell,18, and Draven Jewell, 20, from Flushards, Lymington, have been charged with murder.
They have been remanded in custody and will appear at Southampton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
Both men have also been charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of grievous bodily harm.
Police were called to reports of an assault outside the club shortly before midnight on Friday.
Another 23-year-old man was seriously hurt and a woman, 23, received superficial chest wounds, police said.
Mr Maguire's family said in a statement: "Anyone Max ever met fell in love with him instantly.
"He would have you in tears of laughter. With a heart of gold, he would help anyone in need.
"Max was an amazing father to his beautiful daughter. Her father has been robbed from her."
Hampshire Constabulary said a 14-year-old boy from Lymington who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed while inquiries continue.
A 29-year-old man from Lymington arrested on suspicion of murder has been released without charge, with no further action to be taken against him, the force added.
