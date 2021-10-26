More than £35,000 seized in Southampton county lines crackdown
Police in Southampton have seized more than £35,000 in cash and made 11 arrests in a week-long operation to tackle county lines drug networks.
Specialist officers focused on disrupting drug networks and supply in the city during a national week of action between 11 and 17 October.
Proactive patrols and warrants also saw a large number of Class A drugs seized, Hampshire Constabulary said.
Five deal lines operating in the city were also disrupted, the force added.
County lines is a term used to describe organised criminal networks who move illegal drugs out of bigger cities into smaller towns and cities in the UK, using dedicated mobile phone lines or other form of "deal line".
Insp Hayley O'Grady, from Southampton's High Harm team, said: "Disrupting county lines drug dealing and preventing the exploitation of vulnerable people is a priority for us in Southampton."
She said where there are drugs "there is almost always violence", making the disruption of the supply of drugs, especially through county lines, "a vital part of our work to reduce violent crime and keep people safe".
Insp O'Grady said drug dealers would often take advantage of and exploit vulnerable housing tenants, taking over their home and using it as a base for their criminal operation, known as "cuckooing".
She added: "While this intensification week has shone a spotlight on those running these toxic drug networks, we will continue to keep up the pressure on those known locally to us as being involved in this kind of activity."
