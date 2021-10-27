Southampton Airport runway campaigners continue legal fight
- Published
Opponents of a plan to extend an airport runway have appealed against a High Court decision refusing a judicial review.
Eastleigh Borough Council approved plans in April to extend Southampton Airport's runway by 164m (538ft).
Last week the High Court rejected a challenge brought by Bournemouth Airport and opposition groups.
One group of residents - Group Opposed to Expansion of Southampton Airport (GOESA) - said it had lodged an appeal.
A GOESA spokesperson said: "We think we have a strong case and we want it to be heard independently."
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said it was understood a hearing could take place in the coming weeks.
A spokesman for Southampton Airport said it was "disappointed" by GOESA's decision to appeal.
"It will further delay the much-needed economic benefits and employment opportunities that our runway plans will deliver," he said.
Bournemouth International Airport is yet to officially confirm whether it has appealed against the court's decision.
But Eastleigh Borough Council leader Keith House said: "It is telling that Bournemouth Airport have not sought to progress their judicial review following its rejection by the High Court.
"GOESA should do the same and stop trying to block economic recovery and jobs that will be secured by establishing a viable Southampton Airport for the future."
