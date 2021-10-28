Marwell Wildlife tropical animal house heated by 'zoo poo'
- Published
Poo from endangered species of zebra, oryx, and wild ass is being used to heat buildings at a zoo.
Marwell Zoo is generating the renewable energy using biomass technology.
The initiative is heating a large tropical house at the Hampshire site, saving an estimated 220 tonnes of CO2 equivalent each year.
Head of sustainability Dr Duncan East said: "Using heat in this way from our own animals is unique in the UK and as far as we know across the world."
He added: "The urgent need to reduce the burning of fossil fuels and leave these high carbon sources in the ground means we can't act soon enough to replace the oil-fired heating systems in these buildings.
"Previously 600 tonnes of animal waste was taken off-site to be composted, and this came with a significant carbon transport cost.
"We came up with the idea of biomass heat generation to reduce our carbon footprint and turn a previous waste stream into a valuable resource - achieving cost savings in the process."
The zoo poo is used to power a boiler at the Energy for Life: Tropical House attraction, with plans afoot to connect it to other buildings across the site, heating animal and human alike.
"What better way to way to make use of a waste material that's in abundant supply here?" Dr East added.
The charity aims to become carbon neutral by next year.
How poo goes through the zoo
- Zoo keepers sweep up the poo from the enclosures of Grevy's Zebra, Scimitar Horned Oryx and Somali Wild Ass in the morning
- A refuse truck takes it to the Energy Centre
- A digger drops the manure into a shredder for mixing
- Its dried and pressed into briquettes, which are fed into the boiler
- This produces hot water which is fed into a 15,000 litre thermal store
- The water flows underground to heat the tropical house, home to a Linne's two-toed sloth, free-flying tropical birds, and crocodile monitor lizards
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.