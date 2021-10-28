Road and rail disruption after lorry hits bridge in Romsey
Traffic and rail services have been disrupted after a lorry crashed into a bridge in a Hampshire town.
The container lorry toppled over after it struck the bridge on Greatbridge Road, Romsey, shortly before 11:00 BST.
Network Rail said a number of services on the Southampton to Salisbury line ran at slower speeds while the bridge was inspected.
Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said the driver was not injured and there were no hazardous materials on board.
It urged motorists to find alternative routes around Romsey while the lorry was recovered.
Network Rail said normal services had resumed on the line by 13:40.
