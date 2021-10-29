Violent and rotting Winchester prison fails inmates, report says
A prison is struggling with crumbling masonry and an "underlying volatile atmosphere", an annual inspection has found.
Parts of the Winchester jail collapsed during the year, its Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) said.
Overcrowding, drugs and "very high" levels of violence are undermining efforts to rehabilitate prisoners, it added.
The Ministry of Justice has been approached for comment.
The board said the prison, which was removed from special measures by the government in November 2019, remained an "extremely challenging environment".
"In July 2020 a large chunk of masonry, approximately two to three feet long, fell from the roofline of B wing and smashed on the ground," its report said.
Part of a wing remained closed after a lightning strike in August 2021 and inmates had damaged weak walls and windows, it added.
The control room also suffered from "repeated influxes of rats", the IMB reported.
"Despite the hard work of staff, the levels of prisoner-on-prisoner violence are the highest among comparator prisons, and the second highest for assaults on staff," it said.
However, the jail was praised for keeping Covid levels at bay, with "comparatively few cases and only two deaths of prisoners".
Work has started to replace a much-criticised segregation unit and the main wings were being refurbished, the report added.
The IMB said improved care of vulnerable inmates contributed to a year with no suicides.
Winchester IMB chairman Angus Somerville said: "Levels of violence, drug use and self-harm exacerbate the strain on safety, creating an underlying volatile atmosphere on the main wings."
The jail, mainly built in 1846, is a category B and C men's prison as well as a young offender institution.
