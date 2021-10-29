Waterlooville driver 'had sun in eyes' before fatal crash
- Published
A driver had the sun in his eyes when he crashed into and killed a man on a mobility scooter, a court has heard.
John Dognini, 80, of Villa Gardens, died 11 days after the collision in Waterlooville, Hampshire, in December.
Ben Green, 23, of Aintree Drive, was told by a judge he should have stopped his car when he was blinded by the sun.
He pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving and was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment suspended for two years.
Green also pleaded guilty to causing death while driving without insurance.
Portsmouth Crown Court heard that on 2 December, Green, a tree surgeon, used his mother's car without asking, after his work van got a flat tyre.
On his way to collect a tyre pump via London Road his vision became impaired.
Judge David Melville said: "I think the sun did have a part to play in causing you to fail to see the deceased as he was waiting to cross the road.
"Your negligent failure was not to react to the sun because as we all know when we read the Highway Code, if the sun comes into your face you have to stop, and you didn't."
He added: "You drove for some seconds blinded when you should have stopped, and I think this is a serious case of careless driving."
He said it was a "rare event to be completely blinded by the sun", and said Green had been "in a state about the van" and "in a hurry to sort that out".
But in passing sentence, he described him as a "man of good character", who was "genuinely remorseful", and that he helped his foster carer mother look after disadvantaged children.
'So much pain'
Mr Dognini was on his way to buy Christmas presents for his grandchildren and great-grandchild at the time of the crash, his family said.
A personal statement from his wife Julia, read out to the court, said she had lost her "husband, soulmate, and best friend".
She wrote: "I have flashbacks everyday seeing his mobility scooter laid out in the road and seeing my husband of nearly 60 years lying in a hospital bed in so much pain.
"I can't even think about his injuries because they were so horrific it literally shatters my heart."
Green was also given 200 hours community service, ordered to pay a victim surcharge, disqualified from driving for two years, and ordered to do an extended driving test.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.