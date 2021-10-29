Jane Austen's Chawton home receives £85,600 roof appeal grant
The roof on the former home of Jane Austen is set to be restored following a government grant and successful fundraising appeal.
An appeal was launched to help save the house in Chawton, Hampshire, in which the author lived for eight years.
It has also been awarded £85,600 from the government's Culture Recovery Fund.
The roof restoration requires more than 300,000 reclaimed, handmade clay roof tiles to be installed by specialist contractors.
Surveys showed the roof - last refurbished in 1948 - was in need of repair and there were concerns about items held in the museum being affected by damp.
An appeal was launched last year after concerns that the building was expanding and contracting, causing roof tiles to slip
The first lockdown in 2020 meant maintenance work was not able to be carried out and there had been ingresses of rainwater.
It was awarded a grant of £85,000 by Hampshire County Council earlier this year for emergency repairs. An online public appeal to sponsor roof tiles has so far raised £64,000.
Director Lizzie Dunford said getting a share of the £35m Cultural Recovery Fun was "truly excellent news".
"We can now restore the roof which sheltered Austen as she created some of the greatest masterpieces of English Literature and protect her treasured belongings and inspirational home for future generations."
While work to the roof is taking place, the house will be closed to visitors during the week but will remain open on weekends and over Christmas.
