Portsmouth Voi e-scooter trial: Thirteen riders seriously injured
Thirteen riders have reported serious injuries during a trial to allow electric scooters on a city's roads.
The Voi scooter users were hospitalised or otherwise seriously hurt between 13 March and 3 October, Portsmouth City Council said.
More than 900 temporary or permanent bans have been issued for inappropriate riding, the authority reported.
The council will consider on Thursday whether to extend the trial for a further four months.
Jack Martin, 17, who was involved in a road accident with an e-scooter rider in March, said: "I'm not happy because I still see people riding like idiots.
"I think it's bad they carry on. I have been put off them."
The Solent region, including Portsmouth, is one of 32 areas in England where e-scooter trials are running to support "green" travel and mitigate reduced bus capacity, according to the government.
Voi reported nearly 700 e-scooter journeys each day in Portsmouth, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The firm claimed the rides had replaced nearly 60,000 car trips.
However, 104 accidents were reported, including 13 serious and 46 minor injuries.
There were also 914 temporary bans for inappropriate riding and 21 permanent bans for infringing Voi's "three strikes" policy.
Councillor Lynne Stagg, in charge of Portsmouth's transport, said: "I think it's been quite successful so far.
"If they are ridden properly they are a great asset for our city. They are an effective alternative to car journeys."
The government has said it will ask authorities in due course whether they wish to take part in further trial extensions until November 2022.
