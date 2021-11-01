Police appeal following Portsmouth serious sexual assault
A woman was seriously sexually assaulted after exiting a taxi she had taken from a nightclub with two men, police have said.
The 19-year-old told police she got into a cab with the men at around 00:45 GMT on 28 August after leaving Astoria nightclub in Portsmouth.
She was dropped off at Twyford Avenue 10 minutes later, before heading onto Gruneisen Road, officers said.
Hampshire Constabulary said the assault took place between 00:54 and 02:00.
The force has released images of two men it wants to identify in connection with the assault.
Det Insp Wayne Jackson said: "This has been a very distressing incident for the victim and we have been following all lines of enquiry to identify those involved.
"We're releasing these images to the public as we're very keen to speak to the men pictured in connection with this incident."
He urged anyone who recognises them to come forward.
