Police probe after cars flipped over in Southampton at Halloween
- Published
Police are trying to identify a group of teenagers who flipped over four cars during a spree of criminal damage on Halloween night.
Officers were deployed to multiple reports of anti-social behaviour in the Millbrook and Maybush areas of Southampton on Sunday evening.
Hampshire Constabulary said the youths were wearing dark clothes and masks.
The force said it was examining CCTV, and that officers would be visiting schools as part of the investigation.
Insp Sarah Nicholson said: "This level of recklessness and disregard for other people's property, other people's streets and other people's homes is not acceptable.
"We always expect to be busy on Halloween and we had additional dedicated officers out on patrol.
"But we were incredibly busy with these incidents caused by young people who were deliberately out to commit crime and disrupt the community."
Anyone with information about the identity of those involved have been urged to contact police.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.