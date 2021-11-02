Enola Holmes sequel reportedly being filmed at Dorchester Prison
- Published
A disused prison has been transformed into a film set, reportedly for the sequel to Netflix hit Enola Holmes.
Dorchester Prison in Dorset closed in 2013 - but the site has become a hive of activity over the past week.
Businesses and residents were sent letters explaining that the former jail was being used to film "Street Dogs".
According to Production Weekly, this is the working title for the follow-up to Enola Holmes, which was about super sleuth Sherlock's younger sister.
The 2020 film featured 17-year-old Millie Bobby Brown as the eponymous character, and locals have been keeping their eyes peeled for star names.
The Dorchester Tourism Partnership said it had been told about the production, and posted on Facebook: "Our office is very close to the prison and we are glued to our windows trying to see what is going on!"
The site had been used for ghost hunts and war games while developer City & Country sought a partner to build 185 new homes.
Netflix has not responded to an invitation to comment.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.