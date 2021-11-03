Invasive Asian hornets discovered in Portsmouth
- Published
An Asian hornet nest has been discovered and destroyed in Hampshire, the second confirmed sighting of the invasive species in the UK this year.
The hornets, which pose a risk to honey bees, were found in Portsmouth, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said.
Identification of the insect, which is smaller than the European hornet, was confirmed by the National Bee Unit.
Further monitoring is taking place in the area this week.
The nest was found about 20m (65ft) up a tree on Saturday and destroyed and removed on Sunday.
A Defra spokesperson said: "We are aware of the potential impacts Asian hornets could have on honey bees and other pollinators and have plans in place to take action when the hornets are found in the UK.
"This includes comprehensive monitoring and teams ready to destroy any confirmed nests.
"Asian hornets are smaller than our native hornets and pose no greater health risk."
Another hornet nest was found in Ascot, Berkshire, earlier in October, the first confirmed sighting of them across the UK in 2021.
There have been 21 sightings of the insect since 2016, with five of them in Hampshire.
Anyone who thinks they have seen an Asian hornet should report it via the Asian Hornet Watch mobile app or the online report form.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.