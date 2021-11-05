Basingstoke 'It’s okay to be white' posters spark investigation
Posters saying 'It's okay to be white' have sparked a police investigation.
The posters were found on lampposts in Cliddesden Road and New Road in Basingstoke and near Basingstoke College of Technology.
Hampshire Constabulary was alerted to the posters by a resident on Thursday and said they are being treated as a hate crime.
Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council has arranged for the posters to be removed.
Resident Priya Brown said the posters were a 'divisive tactic' and it was a 'deliberate act'.
A spokesperson for the police force said they were liaising with local community groups as part of the investigation.
