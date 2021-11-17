Hollybrook abuse survivor takes fight to Southampton council meeting
A woman who was sexually abused in a children's home in the 1950s will speak at a council meeting to demand an apology.
Mo Simmons, 80, spent two years at council-owned Hollybrook Children's Home in Southampton from 1951.
She said she will urge Southampton City Council to "cut the red tape" and investigate what happened at the home.
The authority previously said it "has no legal powers" because the abuse happened before it formed in 1997.
Mrs Simmons told the BBC she was 10 years old when she was left at the home with her brothers, where she was raped and beaten over the course of two years.
She was initially told she might not be able to speak at the meeting, because she had not submitted the correct form, but the council's cabinet unanimously voted to allow her.
Since appearing on the BBC, Mrs Simmons has been visited by a local councillor and officers from the adult services department.
She said she told them she did not want her story to be heard "behind closed doors".
During the council meeting later, Mrs Simmons will tell councillors she wants "justice" after enduring "mental, physical and sexual abuse" at the home.
Southampton City Council said it would "continue to support" her.
The local authority has so far refused to accept responsibility, because her abuse pre-dates it being formed as a unitary authority in 1997.
Dr Jon Bird, from the charity National Association of People Abused in Childhood, said it is common in historical abuse cases for victims to be unable to get justice because of a lack of accountability from councils.
He said: "They can't afford to do anything that may sound like they're accepting liability because they'd get sued, not only by Mo but by anyone else who might be alive."
The council holds all the paper records from Hollybrook children's home in their archives and has previously told the BBC that it "sympathises" with Mrs Simmons.
Dr Bird said it was "profoundly depressing" and "immoral" that councils have found a "legal loophole".
