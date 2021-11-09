Yarmouth woman's death no longer treated as suspicious
No further action is being taken against a man arrested over the death of a 70-year-old woman.
Pia Massey was found seriously ill at an address on Yarmouth High Street, Isle of Wight on 22 September and died in hospital the same day.
Hampshire Constabulary said after extensive investigation the death was no longer being treated as suspicious.
A man aged in his 60s arrested on suspicion of murder has been released and will face no further action.
A file will now be prepared for the coroner, police said.
