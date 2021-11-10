Hampshire police referred to watchdog over missing teen death
A police force has referred itself to the police watchdog after the body of a missing teenager was found.
A large police search started after Marcel Wochna, 15, was seen entering the water near Southampton's Cobden Bridge at about midnight on Sunday.
Hampshire Constabulary said it referred the investigation to the Independent Office for Police Conduct "following a death after police contact".
His next of kin are being supported by specialist officers, the force said.
It added officers were in the area at the time "following reports of criminal damage being caused at Cobden Marine Court", but has not given any further details.
